Partey ready for old Trafford clash

Thomas Partey, Arsenal player

New Arsenal boy, Thomas Partey has had a good time so far at the club and albeit losing two of his first three games, the midfielder has shown his quality on the pitch.

The videos that have come out of the training grounds and the camaraderie has been exciting to watch. All of the good cheer has convinced Partey that Arsenal is the perfect place for him.



Partey got his first premier league start against Leicester and he says it was an emotional feeling.



“I could not believe it [when I found out I was starting],” he said. “I was a bit nervous but I always get these nerves when I play most of my game, so I was like, ‘OK, let me keep it cool and I’ll be fine’.



“Then when we started the game I thought we had control of the ball and so many chances, and we were unlucky. It’s part of football and we have to keep working, we have to keep working hard because we have a great team of great players. I think we’re going to be successful.

“I think I’m in the team that I’m looking fuorward to playing for. They have everything, a good manager, good players, the right mentality and the way they play is very good. It’s the best place for me.”



A tough clash with old foes, Manchester United await for Partey later today, and the 27-year-old says he is ready for the challenge at Old Trafford.



“Manchester United are a great team with great players and important players,” he said. “If we do our work well, if we go in and fight for points, if we put a lot of pressure on them, we’ll be able to win.”