Partey’s impact at Arsenal is worrying to Premier League rivals – Garth Crooks

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward, Garth Crooks believes that Thomas Partey's impact in the Arsenal team has put fear in other Premier League clubs.

The deputy skipper of the Black Stars put up a splendid performance to help Arsenal beat Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years.



The £45 million summer recruit was at his battling best in the midfield as the Gunners stole a 1-0 win on Sunday after completing the most dribbles in the match with four; shot accuracy of 100%.



Partey together with African compatriot Mohammed Elneny bossed the midfield as they defeated Manchester United in their backyard.



"That was some performance by Thomas Partey at Old Trafford," he told the BBC.

"The Ghana international looks fit, strong and up for any battle - while his ability to intercept and break up the opposition's play on Sunday was outstanding."



"Partey along with Mohamed Elneny, dominated Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Scott McTominay."



"I've not seen an Arsenal midfield duo dominate the centre of the park at Old Trafford so effectively since Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit."



"This is very worrying if you are a Spurs fan."