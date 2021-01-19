Partey’s presence and aura special – Arteta

Ghanaian footballer, Thomas Partey

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the importance of Thomas Partey’s presence in games for his team.

He has also reiterated how useful he will be for them if he remains fit.



The Ghanaian International on Monday started his first game against Newcastle United since recovering from a thigh injury he suffered last December.



Partey was influential for the Gunners in the game and provided an assist for Aubameyang to score.



Arteta showered praises on the former Athletico Madrid man saying he is special.



“We have been missing Tommy and he has this presence, this aura, that makes him a special player for us,” he said.

On Partey staying fit, he added:



“Hopefully we can keep him fit because we can all see the difference he makes on the side and I think he was growing and getting better and better as the game was growing and evolving.



“His dynamism, his physicality, his creativity and the presence that nature has given him. You have that person on the pitch and you are able to dominate a game when it is needed and Thomas has this quality.”



Partey’s return for Arsenal on Monday night football attracted wide acclaim.