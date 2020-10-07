Partey trains with Ghana teammates in Antalya ahead of Mali friendly on Friday

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Midfield maestro, Thomas Partey is having his first training session with the Black Stars team this evening after linking up with his teammates in Turkey ahead of the scheduled friendly matches.

The superstar has in the last couple of years established himself as one of the key players for the national team.



Due to his transfer from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal on the transfer deadline day, his arrival in the camp of the Black Stars had to be delayed.



This evening, he has finally had the chance to train for the first time in Turkey as the team continues their preparations for the Mali friendly game on Friday.