‘Partey was playing like a transwoman’ – Ghanaians react to Black Stars defeat to Mali

Black Stars Midfielder, Thomas Partey Trains Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sat, 10 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media particularly those on micro-blogging site Twitter have reacted angrily to Ghana’s 3-0 loss to the Eagles of Mali in an international friendly game.

The Black Stars on Friday, October 9 were humiliated 3-0 by the Malians at the Emir Hotel Sports Complex in Turkey.

Hamari Toure, El Bilal Toure and Amadou Haidara scored the goals for the Malians to record the resounding victory over the Black Stars to get their revenge in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Twitter users descended heavily on the playing body and the head coach, Charles Akonnor for their abysmal performance against the Eagles of Mali.

The biggest casualties for the criticisms included Charles Akonnor, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Eugene Ansah, Tarique Fosu and captain Andre Dede Ayew.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the Twitter and Youtube comments for you in the posts below:

















