4
Menu
Sports

'Partey wasn't fit enough to play against Angola' - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Thomas Partey And Mikel Arteta 9865678 Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta and midfielder, Thomas Partey

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has confirmed Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton's claims that midfielder Thomas Partey was unfit for the game against Angola in Luanda.

The 29-year-old Arsenal star missed the second leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Palancas Negras in Luanda.

Despite arriving in Ghana with Arsenal's physiotherapist, Partey's fitness was in doubt.

"It’s something we’ve done in the past. We have a really good relationship with the Ghanaian federation, and we have to manage and look after our players," said Arteta at the pre-match presser.

"They’ve been really positive about it as well, we tried to help as much as possible - I think it works both ways. Obviously, he wasn’t fit enough to play in the second game but hopefully he’s going to be back for the weekend," he added.

Thomas Partey has recovered in time ahead of the English Premier League clash against Leeds United at the Emirates on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

He is expected to play a key in the final run of the season as Arsenal close in on their first league title in 19 years.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: