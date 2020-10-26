6
Menu
Sports

Partey will 'be better' than Michael Essien - Osei Palmer

Thomas Partey Defeat Epl Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 26 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Tema Youth President, Wilfred Osei Kwaku "Palmer" has backed Thomas Partey to "be better" than his idol Michael Essien.

Palmer insists that the 27-year-old new Arsenal recruit will make a better impact than the Chelsea legend.

Partey has so far impressed in a Gunners shirt since he completed the switch from Atletico Madrid.

He told The Mail: "They share a similar role. Essien was box-to-box and also applies the brain-work.

"Thomas has got good timing, energy but not as boisterous."

"In terms of power and drive, they have similar qualities."

"He can turn a defensive position into an offensive opportunity. He plays long searching passes."

"Thomas will grow and have better qualities than Essien, trust me. Yes, Thomas will give you something better."

Source: Ghana Soccernet
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: