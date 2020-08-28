Sports News

Partey will leave Atletico when he isn't needed - Samuel Zigah

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Samuel Zigah, the spokesperson of Thomas Partey, has hinted that the midfielder will leave Atletico Madrid when he feels that he's not needed, putting doubts on a potential transfer to Arsenal.

Partey has been heavily linked with a move to the Gunners with reports indicating that he has already agreed personal terms with them.



It has also been reported that Arsenal's first bid for the player was rejected by the Spanish giants.



“He can only leave Atletico Madrid when he's not needed,” Zigah told football360.



When questioned if he is still needed, his reply was: "I think that answers the question".

He also gave his comment on CK Akonnor's earlier comments about Partey to Arsenal rumors.



"Honestly, I wouldn’t want him to move to Arsenal because with Atletico, he will always play Champions League football,’ Akonnor said.



“I don’t see the reason why people should go gaga. It is someone’s opinion."



“We believe in calmness, he is very calm.”

