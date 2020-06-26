Sports News

‘Passionate’ Muntari my best Ghanaian footballer of all-time – Linda Ansong

Linda Ansong, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Professionals has picked legendary Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari as her favourite and best player in the country’s football history.

According to Linda Ansong, Muntari’s commitment and passion when in the national team jersey has earned him a place in her books as the best to have emerged from this country.



She concedes in an interview with www.ghanaweb.com that her choice is informed by those she was fortunate to have seen playing for the national team.



She remarks that despite the controversies that characterized Muntari’s spell with the Black Stars, his dedication and patriotism has shot him up as the most outstanding player she watched.



“I’m young so didn’t experience the older generation but for the generation that I saw, the footballer that I witnessed playing with a lot of passion and hard work is Muntari. I know him personally so I know the kind of work he puts in before matches. I know how much he loved the Black Stars”.



In their over two decades of existence, the Scientific Soccer lads have produced a number of stars for Ghana.

Muntari, Essien, Latif Blessing and Kwadwo Asamoah are but a few of the multitude of players that have passed through the Liberty system and Ansong thinks Muntari is the best of the lot.



“From my personal experience with them and from the way they play in terms of passion and commitment, I will pick Sulley Muntari. I know he is a very controversial figure but that’s what I love about him. He plays with a lot of passion and he is someone that when he is on the field, you’ll realize that he is playing because he loves Ghana and he loves the job.



Muntari is a member of Ghana’s outstanding team of the 21st century that qualified to three World Cups.



He was capped 84 times by Ghana and scored 20 goals.





