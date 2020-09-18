Sports News

Patoranking pleads with Thomas Partey to join Arsenal; vows to host virtual concert to honour transfer

Thomas Partey

Nigerian Dancehall star Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, who is widely known as Patoranking, has added his voice to the calls for Thomas Partey to join Arsenal and promised to host a two-hour virtual concert to grace the transfer.

Partey has been in the sights of Arsenal throughout the summer transfer market, with the Ghana international shining under Simeone’s tutelage at Atletico Madrid.



The Gunners have tried to tempt Atletico into selling via a swap deal so far, being unable to afford Partey’s £45 million release clause.



Several former players of the London-based giants as well as football connoisseurs believe the 27-year-old will flourish in the Premier League under Mikel Arteta should he make the move.



Now, Patoranking, who is an avid fan Arsenal, took to Twitter to implore the Ghana midfielder to join the club.

In his second tweet, the 'No Kissing Baby' crooner promised to host a virtual concert for the player if the transfer goes through.



@Thomaspartey22 please come to @Arsenal Please My Ghana Brother...I Dey Beg..chai



— PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) September 17, 2020





If @Thomaspartey22 signs for @arsenal 2 hours virtual performance with my band for him and his family and some Athletico Madrid fans ???? — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) September 17, 2020

