Patric Pfeiffer likely to miss FC Augsburg's game against FC Heidenheim

Ghanaian Patric Pfeiffer's injury is a concern for FC Augsburg ahead of their crucial Bundesliga showdown with FC Heidenheim on Saturday afternoon.

Pfeiffer, who has been sidelined for the past two and a half weeks due to a persistent thigh injury, will continue to limit himself to advanced training this week, reported by the Augsburger Allgemeine.



Despite his dedicated individual work on the pitch on Tuesday, Pfeiffer's availability for the upcoming match hangs in the balance pending a final examination at the end of the week.

The absence of the influential defender has been felt in recent matches, with Augsburg enduring defeats against Mainz and victories against Freiburg and Darmstadt in his absence.



Pfeiffer has made six appearances and assisted one goal in the Bundesliga this season.