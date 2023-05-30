1
Patric Pfeiffer misses out from Black Stars squad again

Patric Pfeiffer Sv Darmstadt 2021 1656929134 87933 Darmstadt defender, Patric Pfeiffer

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Darmstadt defender, Patric Pfeiffer, has missed out on the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June 2023.

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton announced a 24-man squad on Tuesday, May 30, 2021, which included four centre-backs.

The top-performing center-back was omitted and has now missed four call-ups since completing his nationality switch in July 2022.

Pfeiffer was magnificent in the just-ended 2022/2023 Bundesliga 2, providing a shield at the back to help Darmstadt secure promotion to the German Bundesliga.

Pfeiffer played 26 matches in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

The defender switched his nationality together with Tariq Lamptey, Inkai Williams, Stephan Ambrosius, and Randsford Yeboah. All the players bar him have earned a call-up and have made their debuts with the exception of Ambrosius.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
