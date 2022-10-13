Patric Pfeiffer named Man of the Match in narrow win over Fortuna Dusseldorf

Patric Pfeiffer's teammates join him to celebrate his goal

Black Stars new defender Patric Pfeiffer has been voted as the Man of the Match for Darmstadt in their narrow win over Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German Bundesliga 2.

Darmstadt beat Dusseldorf 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer's goal.



Pfeiffer scored in the 70th minute to extend Darmstadt's league unbeaten streak to ten games.



Darmstadt is currently second, and if they maintain their current form, they will be promoted to the Bundesliga at the end of the season.



The former Germany youth international not only won the match for Darmstadt, but has been voted as the club’s best player in the clash.

Pfeiffer polled 212 votes out of 338, representing 63% of the vote cast whiles Matthias Bader and Christoph Zimmermann finished second and third spot respectively.



The 23-year-old, who pledged his international future to Ghana in June, made six clearances and won six aerial duels.



Saturday's goal was his second of the season, and he hopes to be named to Ghana's World Cup squad in Qatar this summer.