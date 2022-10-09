1
Patric Pfeiffer scores against Fortuna in Germany

Sun, 9 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Patric Pfeiffer had the only goal for Darmstadt 98 in the Bundesliga 2 game against Fortuna.

In the first half, the two teams did not score after several efforts. With a double change, the SVD wanted to bring a breath of fresh air into the game.

Patric Pfeiffer secured three points for the home team in front of 15,850 spectators in the 73rd minute.

A minute after the first goal Fortuna coach Daniel Thioune wanted his team to find the equalizer so he brought on fresh legs.

Jannik Müller and Phillip Tietz were substituted and replaced by Rediel and Isherwood.

Patric Pfeiffer has played nine games and scored two goals.

