1
Menu
Sports

Patric Pfeiffer scores against Karlsruher SC in Bundesliga 2

Patric Pfeiffer1 610x400 Darmstadt defender, Patric Pfeiffer

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Darmstadt defender Patric Pfeiffer scored as his side defeated Karlsruher SC 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in their encounter.

The centre defender scored his third goal of the season to help Darmstadt come from behind to win 2-1 in the German Bundesliga 2.

In the 19th minute, Karlsruher attacker Fabian Schleusener broke the deadlock to put them in lead at the BBBank Wildpark.

Four minutes after the restart, Pfeiffer headed in a corner kick from Tobias Kempe.

In the 61st minute, the former Hamburger SV defender scored once again, but the goal was overturned by VAR. Philip Tietz scored the game-winning goal with two minutes remaining to complete Darmstadt's comeback win.

Braydon Marvin Manu, a midfielder for Darmstadt, played 73 minutes, while Stephan Ambrosius of Karlsruher played the full game.

Patric Pfeiffer has made 10 appearances and scored three goals for Darmstadt this season in Bundesliga 2.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: