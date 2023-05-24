Patric Pfeiffer to earn debut Black Stars call-up for Madagascar game - Report

Darmstadt defender, Patric Pfeiffer

Darmstadt defender, Patric Pfeiffer, is said to earn his debut Black Stars call-up for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Madagascar in June 2023.

The German-born Ghanaian switched nationality to play for Ghana in June 2022 but he is yet to earn an invitation since.



According to a report by Akoma FM, Chris Hughton will hand the centre-back his debut call-up in the manager's soon-to-be-named squad for the trip to Madagascar.



Pfeiffer has had a remarkable season at Darmstadt, providing them a shield at the back as they are a win away from winning the title.



The defender switched his nationality together with Tariq Lamptey, Inkai Williams, Stephan Ambrosius, and Randsford Yeboah. All the players bar him have earned a call-up.

Pfeiffer has played 24 matches in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.



Chris Hughton is expected to name his squad in the final week of May or early June. Ghana will face Madagascar on June 18, at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.



EE/OGB