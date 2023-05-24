1
Menu
Sports

Patric Pfeiffer to earn debut Black Stars call-up for Madagascar game - Report

Patric Pfeiffer Sv Darmstadt 2021 1656929134 87933 Darmstadt defender, Patric Pfeiffer

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Darmstadt defender, Patric Pfeiffer, is said to earn his debut Black Stars call-up for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Madagascar in June 2023.

The German-born Ghanaian switched nationality to play for Ghana in June 2022 but he is yet to earn an invitation since.

According to a report by Akoma FM, Chris Hughton will hand the centre-back his debut call-up in the manager's soon-to-be-named squad for the trip to Madagascar.

Pfeiffer has had a remarkable season at Darmstadt, providing them a shield at the back as they are a win away from winning the title.

The defender switched his nationality together with Tariq Lamptey, Inkai Williams, Stephan Ambrosius, and Randsford Yeboah. All the players bar him have earned a call-up.

Pfeiffer has played 24 matches in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Chris Hughton is expected to name his squad in the final week of May or early June. Ghana will face Madagascar on June 18, at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.

EE/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: