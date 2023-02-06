Patric Pfeiffer to miss Darmstadt's game against Eintracht Frankfurt due to injury

Defender, Patric Pfeiffer

Defensive star Patric Pfeiffer will miss the Lilies DFB Cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The defender, who is leaving Darmstadt at the end of the season and is also being actively pursued by Frankfurt, suffered a thigh injury in the 4-0 win against Sandhausen.



The diagnosis on Sunday is a torn muscle. Darmstadt will miss his presence at the back as they face Frankfurt's top striker Kolo Muani. Even in the cup win against Gladbach, Pfeiffer handled Marcus Thuram very well.



The 23-year-old has also won almost all headers in the league this season.

Darmstadt's sporting director Carsten Wehlmann reacting to Patric Pfeiffer's diagnosis stated that it's a big blow for the club due to his outstanding performance.



"I'm extremely sorry for Paddy that he has to pass again after breaking his toe. I am convinced that we will absorb this as a group,” he said.



Christoph Zimmermann, Jannik Müller and Thomas Isherwood will be tasked to handle Frankfurt's top striker Kolo Muani in the DFB Cup.