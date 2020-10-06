Patrick Asmah delighted to join dream club Asante Kotoko SC

Patrick Asmah and Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Atalanta and Ghana U-20 left-back, Patrick Asmah has described his move to Asante Kotoko SC as an expression of his love for the club since childhood.

In an interview with Sadick Adams "Obama" on Angel FM's floodlight show, Asmah disclosed the reasons for his return to Ghana and the decision to join the Porcupine Warriors.



"Kotoko is the club that I loved and dreamed to play for in Ghana. Whiles in Europe, I followed their exploits, and I watched them the last time they played against Accra Hearts of Oak," he said.

When asked about the financial motive behind his decision to return to Ghana, he said: " If money was the major deciding factor, I would have stayed in Europe."



Patrick Asmah has inked a two-year deal with Asante Kotoko after five years of experience in Europe with clubs such as Atalanta, US Avellino, US Salernitana, and Slovakian Fortuna Liga club FK Senica.