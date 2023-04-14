Patrick Kpozo details how his failed move to Granada affected his career

Black Stars defender, Patrick Kpozo has said that he was mentally drained after his proposed move to join Spanish La Liga side Granada failed.

Patrick Kpozo revealed that he had the offer to join Granada in the 2017/2018 football season after his breakthrough in the Swedish Premier League for AIK Fotboll.



The 25-year-old defender told Joseph Nii Adamafio on GhanaWeb's Sports Check program that the Spanish club after expressing interest pulled out of the deal because of a disagreement between his agent and club AIK.



"I suffered in the first season but got my breakthrough the following season and the captain who used to play in my position was pushing to the centre back."



"Granada came calling in that same season (2017/2018) but the deal failed because of a disagreement between my agent and club. It really affected me and my performance because Granada was a big club and I wanted to go," Kpozo said on GhanaWeb.

Patrick Kpozo earned his debut call-up in March for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.







JE/KPE