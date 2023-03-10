1
Patrick Kpozo reacts to Black Stars call-up

Patrick Kpozo2 Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Patrick Kpozo is honoured to have received his first national team call-up ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

The former Inter Allies left-back was named among Chris Hughton's 25-man squad for the doubleheader on March 23-25, 2023.

Kpodo who was named in the Black Stars provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar gets his first call-up to the team after missing out on the 26 players for the tournament.

Reacting to his call-up, Kpozo took to his Facebook page and said.

“It is an honour to represent the Senior National team of the Blackstars".

Ghana will play Angola in a back-to-back clash in search of a ticket to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cote D’Ivoire in January next year.

The Black Stars will host Palancras Negras at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023 for the reverse fixture.

Ghana is joint top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.

