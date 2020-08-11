Sports News

Patrick Razak denies joining Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak player, Patrick Razak

Former Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak has denied holding talks with the Phobians over a possible move ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

Razak is currently without a club since his contract with Guinean outfit, Horoya AC was terminated earlier this year.



Earlier reports in the local media suggested that, the former Black Stars B speedster is nearing a sensational return to his former club for the upcoming season.



The report further stated that, the Accra based club are closed to reaching an agreement with the speedy winger following months of negotiation.

But in an interview with S.K Ntim of Bryt FM, Razak downplayed such claims, saying he has not hold any talks with the rainbow boys.



Asked if he is close to reaching agreement with Hearts, he said, “No, personally I have not talked to Hearts of Oak but I don’t know whether they have contacted my management.”



He continued that, “For now, everything is up to my management because I am a player and can’t go into any negotiation. What I heard is that they are now going to sit down with me,” he said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.