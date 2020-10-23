Patrick Razak signs for Hearts of Oak, awaits official confirmation

Patrick Razak left Accra Hearts of Oak in 2018 for Guinean side AC Horoya

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have completed the resigning of winger Patrick Razak ahead of the start of the 2022/21 Ghana Premier League season.

The pacy and skilful winger has been training with the Phobians for the past months.



Razak has been without a club since his contract with Guinean outfit Horoya AC was terminated earlier this year.

The 26-year-old left Accra Hearts of Oak in 2018 for Guinean side AC Horoya, but he wasn't successful.



Accra Hearts of Oak will begin its 2020/202 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away game against defending champions Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.