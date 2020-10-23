0
Patrick Razak signs for Hearts of Oak, awaits official confirmation

Patrick Razak 1 696x928 1.jpeg Patrick Razak left Accra Hearts of Oak in 2018 for Guinean side AC Horoya

Fri, 23 Oct 2020 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have completed the resigning of winger Patrick Razak ahead of the start of the 2022/21 Ghana Premier League season.

The pacy and skilful winger has been training with the Phobians for the past months.

Razak has been without a club since his contract with Guinean outfit Horoya AC was terminated earlier this year.

The 26-year-old left Accra Hearts of Oak in 2018 for Guinean side AC Horoya, but he wasn't successful.

Accra Hearts of Oak will begin its 2020/202 Ghana Premier League campaign with an away game against defending champions Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

