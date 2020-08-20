Sports News

Patrick Razak to hold talks with Hearts of Oak management on Thursday

Patrick Razak

Free agent, Patrick Razak is set to continues transfer talks with former club Hearts of Oak on Thursday August 20, 2020.

Reports making rounds in the Ghanaian media indicate that the Phobians are keen on securing the services of the former Tamale Utrecht Academy Star ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.



The Accra based club have already contacted the 25-year old wide-man and discussions are reportedly in advanced stages.

Razak left Hearts of Oak in October 2018 to join Guinean side AC Horoya only to return to Ghana after just a season.



His contract has since been terminated and a return to the Ghanaian domestic league is now the likeliest for the diminutive attacker as he seek to relaunch his career in his old hunting ground.

