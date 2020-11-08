Patrick Twumasi impresses for Hannover 96 against Erzgebirge

Twumasi enjoyed 26 minutes of play

Patrick Twumasi came off the bench to put up a man-of-the-match performance in Hannover 96 goalless stalemate with Erzgebirge Aue in the German Bundesliga II.

The Ghanaian enjoyed 26minutes of play and was overly impressive for his side.



Twumasi’s introduction sparked some bite into the Hannover team who ended up dominating the entire game with the Ghanaian emerging as the main threat for their opponent.



The 26-year-old came close to finding the back of the net on few occasions and also created some wonderful opportunities for his side.

His second half performance however saw the team’s supporters fuming at the Coach for starting him from the bench.



Hannover signed the attacker from Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves in the summer transfer window.