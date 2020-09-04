Sports News

Patrick Twumasi inches closer to Hannover 96 transfer

Ghanaian striker, Patrick Twumasi

German Bundesliga 2 Hannover 96 are on the verge of announcing the signing of Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi.

Twumasi left Spanish side Deportivo Alaves to join Gaziantep FK last on a season-long loan.



The 26-year-old managed to clock 26 appearances, plundering 6 goals and provided 5 assists as the Falcons finished 8th on the league standings.



He is reported to be inching on another loan move after undergoing successful medical test at German Bundesliga 2 outfit Hannover 96 in the early hours of Thursday.

Twumasi, whose market value is €2.40 million, is expected sign a permanent deal at the HDI Arena.



He has capped three times for the senior national team of Ghana.

