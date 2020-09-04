Patrick Twumasi inches closer to Hannover 96 transfer

Click for Market Deals →
German Bundesliga 2 Hannover 96 are on the verge of announcing the signing of Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi.
Twumasi left Spanish side Deportivo Alaves to join Gaziantep FK last on a season-long loan.
The 26-year-old managed to clock 26 appearances, plundering 6 goals and provided 5 assists as the Falcons finished 8th on the league standings.
He is reported to be inching on another loan move after undergoing successful medical test at German Bundesliga 2 outfit Hannover 96 in the early hours of Thursday.
Twumasi, whose market value is €2.40 million, is expected sign a permanent deal at the HDI Arena.
He has capped three times for the senior national team of Ghana.
