Sports News Fri, 4 Sep 2020

Patrick Twumasi inches closer to Hannover 96 transfer

German Bundesliga 2 Hannover 96 are on the verge of announcing the signing of Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi.

Twumasi left Spanish side Deportivo Alaves to join Gaziantep FK last on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old managed to clock 26 appearances, plundering 6 goals and provided 5 assists as the Falcons finished 8th on the league standings.

He is reported to be inching on another loan move after undergoing successful medical test at German Bundesliga 2 outfit Hannover 96 in the early hours of Thursday.

Twumasi, whose market value is €2.40 million, is expected sign a permanent deal at the HDI Arena.

He has capped three times for the senior national team of Ghana.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

