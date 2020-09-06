Patrick Twumasi makes brief appearance on Hannover 96 debut

Sports News Sun, 6 Sep 2020
Click for Market Deals →
Patrick Twumasi made a brief appearance for Hannover 96 in their test match against Weder Bremen.
The Ghana star featured the game just a day after completing his transfer to the Club from Spanish side Deportivo Alaves.
Twumasi was introduced very late in the game and enjoyed the final 5minutes.
Hannover 96 captured the Ghana international who impressed on loan at Turkish Club Gaziantep FK last season.
The German side secured the services of the hardworking attacker at the expense of Stuttgart, Besiktas, Denzlispor and Hatayspor as well as Clubs from China.
Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Acquah signs four-year deal with Lokomotiva Zagreb
- Ropapa Mensah on target again for Pittsburgh Riverhounds
- Bernard Mensah off the mark as Besiktas dispatch Antalyaspor in friendly
- Samuel Owusu scores in Al-Fayha’s 2-0 win against Al Adalh
- Bernard Tekpetey grabs three assists in Ludogorets heavy win over Sozopol
- Read all related articles