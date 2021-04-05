Patrick Twumasi provides assist as Hannover draw with Hamburger SV

Ghana international Patrick Twumasi

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi assisted a goal on his return to starting lineup as Hannover 96 secured a point against Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga II.

Twumasi provided assisted Hannover’s second goal in the stunning comeback to draw 3-3 at the HDI-Arena.



A hat-trick by Aaron Hunt gave Hamburger SV a comfortable 3-0 lead before the 50th-minute mark.



But Hannover fought back with goals by Genki Haraguchi (brace) and Marvin Ducksch earning them a point.

Twumasi, who missed the last game before the international break, lasted 69 minutes.



With his assist on Sunday, Twumasi has now been involved in five goals this season, scoring three and supplying two assists.