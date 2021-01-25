Patrick Twumasi reacts to Hannover 96 big win against Nurnberg

Patrick Twumasi in celebration mood with colleagues

Hannover 96 forward Patrick Twumasi is delighted to have helped his side record a massive win against Nurnberg in the Bundesliga II game on Sunday.

The 26-year-old scored his third league goal of the season in Hannover 96's 5-2 win at Nurnberg.



The on-loan winger cut into before shooting past the goalkeeper in the 86th minute for his side's last goal.



Twumasu had come on in the 65th minute to replace Sulejmani to make his 13th league appearance.



Marvin Ducksch opened the scoring in the 19th minute from the spot before Timo Hübers added the second.



Manuel Schaffler reduced the deficit after 25 minutes before Haraguchi restored their two-goal lead to make it 3-1.

Florent Muslija scored the fourth goal in the 72nd minute.



Hannover 96 are sixth on the Bundesliga II table after 17 rounds.



The former Deportivo Alaves winger after the game reacted to the win on his social media page saying, "This is what we need! Great job guys! We fight every battle! God is Good."



