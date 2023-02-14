0
Patrick Twumasi scores winning goal for Maccabi Netanya in 2-1 win against Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Patrick Twumasi Has Scored 7 Goals In 13 Games For Netanya Since Joining Them At The Start Of The Se Patrick Twumasi (middle) celebrates with teammates

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Patrick Twumasi put up a top performance on Monday night to help his club, Maccabi Netanya to beat Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-1 in the Israeli top-flight league.

The talented attacker started for his club today in the Round 22 encounter of the ongoing Israeli Premier League.

While both teams will put up a good show in the first half, neither side could get on the scoresheet and had to go into the break on level pegging.

After recess, Maccabi Netanya showed more desire and came out on top at the end of the 90 minutes.

The home team took the lead in the 56th minute when Liran Rotman found the back of the Maccabi Tel-Aviv net with a fine strike.

Later in the game, Ghana forward Patrick Twumia grabbed the vital insurance goal for Maccabi Netanya.

While Maccabi Tel-Aviv will equalise through Eran Zahavi in the 87th minute, it was not enough to save the visitors from the 2-1 defeat at full time.

Source: footballghana.com
