Patrick Twumasi set to sign for German club - Reports

Gaziantep FK forward Patrick Twumasi

Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi is set to sign for an unnamed German club in the on-going summer transfer window, according to Kickgh.com.

Twumasi had a successful loan stint with Gaziantep, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 26 league appearances.



According to Kickgh.com, the 26-year-old is due for his medical today and could sign for the German club should he pass his mandatory medical.



He also disclosed in an interview with the same website that a host of Bundesliga clubs are currently interested in signing him and that a transfer move to the Bundesliga this summer is on the cards.

Newly promoted Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart and second-tier outfit Hamburg have both expressed their interest in acquiring his service ahead of next season.



His contract with Spanish side Deportivo Alavés will expire in June 2022.



Twumasi has made two appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana.

