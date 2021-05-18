Patrick Yeboah rejoins Karela United after leaving Medeama SC

Former Asante Kotoko defender Patrick Yeboah has joined Karela United for the rest of the season after parting ways with Medeama SC.
The centre-back returns to Anyinase after spells with Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC.
“Yeah it’s true we have signed Patrick Yeboah, he will join the side next season. We approached him after he parted ways with Medeama SC weeks ago," Public Relations Officer of Karela United Samuel Enyan is quoted as saying by ghanasportspage.com.
“Currently, he’s training with the team but will have to wait for next season because his registration was done late.
“Patrick Yeboah signed a one-year deal."
The 27-year-old played seven games for Medeama before leaving the club last month.
