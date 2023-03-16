Patron Sporting club has a new partner in Zhuang-help Africa International (ZHAI)

The donation include a set of jerseys, toiletries, drinks, water, detergents and food

Source: Patron SC

Mr. Richard Ameniko, CEO of Patron Sporting Club receiving a donation from Zhuan-Help Africa International (ZHAI), this morning, expressed his joy by stating categorically that gestures such as these get him going in the football industry.

"It's extremely difficult to run football in the country, however, expressions of such nature awakens my passion and love of doing football," he said.



ZHAI, as a token of being a partner of the noble football club, gave a set of jerseys that would be used for two football calendar generations, set of attire for the technical team plus an appreciable cash amount. Others included toiletries, drinks, water, detergents and food.



Mr. John-Paul Azaonoo, The Country Director of Zhuan-Help Africa International (ZHAI), on behalf of Zihao Zhuang, the Founder and Director, shared with the club how excited they are to be a part of the new marital journey.



"As our objective: helping the African needy and vulnerable is concerned, we are committed to helping the club live above their challenges. Accommodation, water and sanitary projects will soon be catered for at the Club’s players residence" medical care and player welfare was a general concern alluded for a better function henceforth.

Mr Daniel Ntim, Administrative Manager of Patron Sporting Club took the ZHAI delegation round the Club’s facilities, though not all that encouraging for sightseeing yet it was important for new partners to acquaint themselves with the Club’s predicaments. "It's apparent that we are struggling in this year's football league campaign (2022/23), however, we believe this gesture will be of high motivation to the club"



Patron SC, a third-tier side based in Accra-Ghana and competing in the Greater Accra Regional Football hopes to bounce back fully in the second round.



ZHAI promises to be the driving force for the successes ahead.