0
Menu
Sports

Patron supports Kokrobite Brotherhood FC

Kokrobite Brotherhoodfc Club CEO Nii Quarshie Djabum II expressed appreciation to the businessman for his gesture

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Astute businessman Francis Tutu Darkwah and his associate Yaw Quarshie Avavi have presented football items to lower-tier side Kokrobite Brotherhood FC at the Premier Beach Resort, Kokrobite.

The items, worth thousands of Cedis included two brand-new sets of jerseys, hoses and captains' armbands.

CEO of Tutuscoparts Enterprise, Abossey Okine, current patron of the club said in a post-presentation interview " As the new patron of the Club, my associate and I thought it prudent to support the team with the items, we believe it will go a long way in motivating them.

" This is just the beginning of good things to happen to our great club. The ultimate goal is to get this team up there, it is possible, we can make it."

Club CEO Nii Quarshie Djabum II expressed appreciation to the businessman for his kind gesture.

Goodwill Sports Ambassador Ray Quarcoo said, "This is refreshing, l always want to see strive in sports, be it boxing football or any discipline that will keep them busy and ultimately put food on their tables."

Kokrobite Brotherhood FC is a Division 3 side and was formed seven years ago.

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains