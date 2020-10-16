Paul Abanga signs contract extension

Paul Abanga

Player Paul Abanga has signed a new contract with the Inter Alliess ahead of the new season.

Abanga signed a one-year contract, with the option of a further season to make him the longest serving member of the current squad.



He joined Inter Allies before the start of the 2015/16 season and has played 59 matches for the Capelli Boys.

“Inter Allies is part of my system, it’s my family now and I am delighted to have signed a new contract,” he told Allies Media.



“I will always continue to give my best as I see the Club as the perfect environment for me to develop my career.”