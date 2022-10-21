0
Paul Appiah continues his development at Leicester U21

IMG 6946.webp Paul Appiah

Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Defender Paul Appiah joined the Foxes' Development Squad during the summer of 2022, following time at Aston Villa's Academy.

After featuring for Chelsea's Under-18s in 2017/18, the centre-back moved to Villa, where he featured regularly for the Academy and in Premier League 2 between 2018 and 2022.

The defender slotted straight into City's Under-21s side this term, scoring his first goal in a 4-0 win away at Blackburn Rovers in August 2022.

Appiah made his professional debut on 9 May 2018.

Leicester City Under-21s is the former reserve team of Leicester City. The team mainly consists of under-21 players at the club, although senior players occasionally play in the reserve side, for instance when they are recovering from injury.

The Under-21s team is managed by Ben Petty and they play in Premier League 2.

