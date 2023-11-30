Paul Appiah joins Maidstone United on loan from Leicester City

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Paul Appiah

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Paul Appiah has completed a move to Maidstone United on a short-term loan.

According to his parent club Leicester City, the youngster will play for the National League side until the end of December 2023.



The move is to ensure Paul Appiah gets some game time under his belt to help his development.



“Leicester City Under-21s defender Paul Appiah has joined Maidstone United on a short-term loan deal.



“He will remain with the National League South outfit until the end of December

“The 21-year-old, who signed for the Foxes in the summer of 2022, will now further his development with the National League South side,” an official statement from Leicester City said.



At Maidstone United, Paul Appiah is expected to play a key role for the side in the game that he will be featured in.



He has accepted the challenge and wants to do his best for the National League side during his time at the club.