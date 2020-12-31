Paul Ayongo nets penalty as Academico Viseu win at Porto in Portuguese second-tier

Ayongo was on target for Academico

Paul Ayongo scored a penalty as Academico Viseu secured a 3-2 win at FC Porto B in the Portuguese Segunda on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old stepped up in the 47th minute to convert from 12 yards to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.



On the hour mark, Chico Conceicao pulled one back but Joao Vasco restored Academico Viseu's two-goal lead.

In the 72nd minute, Joao Marcelo popped up to reduce the deficit again.



Ayongo has now scored three goals in eight league appearances.