Paul Ayongo nets penalty as Academico Viseu win at Porto in Portuguese second-tier

Thu, 31 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Paul Ayongo scored a penalty as Academico Viseu secured a 3-2 win at FC Porto B in the Portuguese Segunda on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old stepped up in the 47th minute to convert from 12 yards to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.
On the hour mark, Chico Conceicao pulled one back but Joao Vasco restored Academico Viseu's two-goal lead.
In the 72nd minute, Joao Marcelo popped up to reduce the deficit again.
Ayongo has now scored three goals in eight league appearances.
