Paul Pogba fails counter-analysis drug tests

Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba

Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba, has failed a counter-analysis test as his result came out positive for illegal substances.

The counter-analysis test verifies the results of his original field test after sample B was taken.



Pogba had initially tested positive for testosterone following a drug test conducted on him after Juventus' opening game of the season against Udinese on August 20.



Pogba, who has played a total of 32 minutes in the new season was an unused substitute in the game against Udinese.



The French international faces a maximum of four years but could be reduced to two years if he proves that the drug was taken unintentionally.

Paul Pogba has had a difficult start to life in Italy since his return to Turin from Manchester United.



He has battled consistent injuries. The World Cup winner has just eleven games for Juventus since his move in 2022.



EE/OGB