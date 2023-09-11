Paul Pogba fails drug test, faces four years ban - Reports

Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba

Juventus midfielder, Paul Pogba, has reportedly tested positive for the usage of a banned substance following a drug test conducted on him after matchday one of the 2023/2024 Serie A.

According to Corriere dello Sport and Sport Mediaset, the player tested positive for testosterone after Juventus' opening game of the season against Udinese on August 20.



Pogba, who has played a total of 32 minutes in the new season was an unused substitute in the game against Udinese.



The report indicated that the National Anti-Doping Tribunal will investigate the issue. If Pogba is found guilty, he could be handed a minimum ban of two years or a maximum of four years.



Paul Pogba has had a difficult start to life in Italy since his return to Turin from Manchester United.

He has battled consistent injuries. The World Cup winner has just eleven games for Juventus since his move in 2022.



EE/KPE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards