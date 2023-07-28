Pay them - Arsenal legend charges Nigeria FA to pay bonuses owed Super Falcons

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (L), Super Falcons (R)

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, has challenged the Nigeria Football Federation to settle salary arrears of players of the senior national women's team following their win over Australia.

Wright in a post on Twitter write, “Pay them!!!!!! @thenff,” after the Super Falcons astonishingly beat tournament co-host 3-2 to go top of Group B.



A report by Daily Mail suggests that the Super Falcons are yet to receive FIFA's £15,760 (AUS$30,000) paid to the associations to be disbursed to players for participation in the group stages of the tournament.



In addition, the players are said to be owed others bonuses from their qualification for the tournament.



The Super Falcons threatened to boycott their opening game against Canada but head coach Randy Waldrum intervened for the team to honour the game which ended in a goalless draw.



Prior to the game, Waldrum lamented the lack of support from the NFF during their preparations including the NFF cancelling the team's camping.

“I know we are not prepared the way we need to be … I’ve been very frustrated with the federation and the lack of support.



“We were supposed to have a camp for 10 to 12 days in Nigeria before going to Australia for another 10 to 15 days, but the federation cancelled the home camp.



“We have less days than a College pre-season to prepare for the World Cup, and it blows my mind because we’ve known about this since last year,” Waldrum was quoted as saying on the Sounding Off on Soccer podcast.



The NFF through their Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire responded to Waldrum's claims, explaining what triggered the federation's action to neglect the team.



“Only home-based professionals (whom he already gave very little consideration in his provisional list),” he said as quoted by DailyPost Nigeria.

“Like two weeks ago, he released his final list of 23, meaning there was absolutely no need for any camping for home-based again except to simply waste resources."



“He knows he will not have Ajibade & Ayinde (2 key players) for the opening match against Canada, yet he left out Okobi & Otu from the squad. The NFF felt it would make more sense for the 23 to go straight to Australia & camp for 15/16 days acclimatising to the weather & conditions.”



Meanwhile, the Super Falcons are a step away from progressing to the knockout phase as they need just a draw against the Republic of Ireland in their final group game.



