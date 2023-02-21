PayBoboNow - Social media users launch campaign to get Sellas Tetteh paid U-20 World Cup money

Coach Sellas Tetteh

Ghanaians on social media have launched a campaign to get the government to pay monies owed former Ghana under 20 coach, Sellas Tetteh for winning the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup .

Sellas Tetteh was the head coach Ghanaian team that made history in 2009 as the first and so far only African country to win the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.



Sellas Tetteh has been battling a health condition which has robbed of him a substantial amount of money.



The government of Ghana owed the playing body of the Black Satellites some outstanding debts for winning the tournament over 14 years ago.



Coach Sellas Tetteh has on many occasions appealed to the government to pay him his debt to help him foot his medical bills.

Efforts to get the government to pay the outstanding debt owed to coach Sellas Tetteh and the team has fallen on deaf ears.



The coach has had to rely on the benevolence of people in society to raise money for his hospital bills.



Some Ghanaians on social media have started a campaign named #PayBoboNow to get the government to pay Coach Sellas Tetteh.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a personal donation of GH₵50,000 to Sellas Tetteh.

Read some of the comments below





Charley this is so sad pic.twitter.com/my4AMJLrey — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) February 20, 2023

Let's not wait for him to die and begin to write good things about him.#PAYBOBONOW — Selassiewood⚖ (@Selassiewood) February 20, 2023

SILAS TETTEH IS THE ONLY GHANAIAN COACH WHO BROUGHT GENUINE JOY & PRIDE TO OUR NATION WITH FOOTBALL. BECAUSE OF SILAS WE HAVE A WORLD CUP TO BRAG ABOUT BUT THIS IS HOW YOU WANT TO TREAT HIM? I AM HURT BECAUSE I KNOW WHAT BOBO DID FOR ME AS A FAN GROWING UP. PAY HIM! #PAYBOBONOW pic.twitter.com/ExzUeJy8O1 — FL From Accra Newtown (@OneRJZ) February 21, 2023

When are they going to pay him ? #PAYBOBONOW https://t.co/LTmalVd8zc — 1King ???? (@niislimgh) February 21, 2023

@GhanaBlackstars Ghana Football Association. If the coach that brought us our last World trophy in football has not been paid, pls do the needful. #paybobonow pic.twitter.com/Z7lHJpOvBp — Dave (@jxcallme_dave) February 20, 2023

Ghana di3, no wonder our Blackstars can't win trophies ooo. #PayBoboNow — SILVA #YDFM???????????? (@brasilvaGH) February 20, 2023

Eiiiii our leaders are waiting for this great man to die and send a presidential army to burry him and give him a state burial ooo #payBobonow pic.twitter.com/3D5C8BlChD — Ms. Adamah (@firdausadamah) February 20, 2023

Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar. GFA kindly do the necessary transactions now!!!!#PAYBOBONOW pic.twitter.com/Yf1YGRQloK — ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@Ohene_Khojo) February 20, 2023

Give him his flowers now Ghana. Don’t wait till he is no more #PAYBOBONOW ???? pic.twitter.com/X0nWXBPYt8 — Scorgy Blinks ➕ (@scorgy_blinks) February 20, 2023

Silas Tetteh won a whole Under 20 World Cup for Ghana but, why haven’t you paid him since 2009???#PAYBOBONOW pic.twitter.com/oBa8snqz9T — ????????god Amongst Men (@officiallordy) February 20, 2023

JNA