#PayTheQueens: Social media pressure mounts on GFA, Sports Ministry to settle Black Queens bonuses

The Black Queens Black Queens

Wed, 21 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Anthony Baffoe along with some top journalists are leading a campaign on social media to get the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry to settle the bonuses owed to players of the Black Queens.

Some renowned journalists including, Saddick Adams, Juliet Bawuah, Fentuo Tahiru, and Veronica Commey have all added their voices as the hashtag #PayTheQueens continues to trend on X (Twitter).

Baffoe in his tweet stated the Queens have duly earned the money and that the authorities need to respect their hard work and settle the bonuses before the game on Friday.

“Respect them and pay them!! They have gone all out all this while! They have done a fantastic job, players, coach and the technical team! The match against Zambia is crucial, respect them and pay them !!!,” he wrote.

The Black Queens have reportedly threatened to boycott their 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia on Friday, February 23, 2024, over unpaid bonuses.

The report by Angel FM, suggests that the players held a meeting at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to decide on the boycott.

Players of the Black Queens who participated in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the previous rounds of the Olympic Games qualifiers are owed $10,000 each as winning bonuses.

GhanaWeb understands that the Ministry agreed to pay each player $2,500 per round and the team has so far, played four rounds - two in the Olympic Games qualifiers and two in the AWCON qualifiers.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com