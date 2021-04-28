Paying high winning bonuses will not guarantee AFCON title- Laywer Foh-Amoaning

The Black Stars of Ghana

Legal Practitioner Moses Foh-Amoaning says paying huge winning bonuses will not guarantee the Black Stars an AFCON title as the country seeks to end its 39-year wait for a fifth trophy.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo organized a breakfast meeting on Monday to raise funds for the Black Stars ahead of their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations campaign and the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



The government has already committed $10 million of the amount and formed a four-member committee headed by the Sports Minister to solicit for the remaining $15 million.



The news drew criticism from the general public with many describing the amount as exorbitant.



According to the astute lawyer, the President should be commended in leading the step to secure funds for the national team.



However, the focus should not be on paying huge bonuses to players to win the title.



“It is good to go and solicit for funds for the Black Stars ahead of their AFCON campaign. It is good but we shouldn’t be led by money in our quest to win the AFCON title,” he told Happy FM.

“We have been paying high winning bonuses since 2006. It’s time to let the players know that they must win the trophy before getting any reward".



"There were times high bonuses were paid because we wanted to qualify for the World Cup”.



“Ghanaians are tired of always paying huge winning and qualification bonuses”.



Moses Foh-Amoaning indicated that “Trust me this current Black Stars management committee led by George Amoako and Fred Pappoe can win the Afcon title for us. They qualified us for our first World Cup. They are strong enough and also have the quality to win”.



The Black Stars last won the trophy in Libya 1982 and have come close to winning the title on three occasions in Senegal 1992, Angola 2010, and Equatorial Guinea- Gabon in 2015.