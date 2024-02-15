Peace FM’s Nana Yaw Kesseh slams GFA chief for downplaying impact of ‘Save Ghana Football’ demo

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Nana Yaw Kesseh, a convenor of the ‘Save Ghana Football’ protest, has issued a strongly worded response to what he considers to be an attempt by Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo, to downplay the significance of the protest held on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Oduro Sarfo is alleged to have said that the demonstration flopped as the turnout did not meet his expectations.



He is also reported to have made attempts at stirring up anger among the protestors when he made a surprise appearance at the convergence point of the walk – the Black Stars Square.



Responding to the claims on Kessben FM, Nana Yaw Kesseh berated Oduro Sarfo for seeking to divert attention from the core issues raised by the protestors.



He rubbished the claim of low turnout, revealing that the demonstration had over 3000 participants.



Nana Yaw Sarfo also disclosed that the leadership of the protest were also privileged to have held a meeting with the leadership of parliament after the presentation of their petition.



“Does he know what a poorly organized demonstration is? This demonstration attracted over 3000 people. We went from Circle to the Black Stars Square and there was not a single report of someone misconducting himself.

“Demonstrations are not even about the crowd but if that is his worry then we are telling him that we had the crowd. We are talking about the lives of the people of Ghana. It is a serious matter and we must treat it accordingly. No one pelted anyone with stones or sachet water, “ he said.



The demonstration drew thousands of Ghanaian football enthusiasts who called for massive reforms and restructuring of the Ghanaian football system.



The protestors are demanding immediate action from authorities as they believe that a multitude of Ghanaian football talents are wasting away because of poor management and perceived corruption in the system.



At the end of their walk, which commenced at the Obra Spot, the leaders of the demonstration presented a petition to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Parliament, and the Ghana Football Association.



EK