'Pelé was a unique inspiration to the African continent' – CAF president

Pele

The President of CAF, Dr. Patrice Motsepe on behalf of the continent has paid tribute to deceased world football icon, Pelé.

The Brazilian legend passed away on Thursday, December 29, after battling cancer for a while.



Reacting to the death of the great footballer, Dr, Patrice Motsepe said Pelé will forever remain in the hearts and minds of people all over the world.



"Pelé was a unique inspiration to the African Continent and to football lovers worldwide and his death is a huge loss for supporters and fans of football globally.

"We have on several occasions over the past 18 months used his statement that an African Nation will win the FIFA World Cup by the year 2000, as a source of inspiration to motivate the African Nations participating in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



"We have also been inspired by the work he did and his commitment to improve the living conditions of the poor and marginalized. Pelé will forever live in the hearts and minds of football lovers in Africa and worldwide,” the CAF President noted.



Pelé died at the age of 82.