Pele names 'secret' daughter in his will

Pele and his daughter

Late Brazilian football icon, Edson Arantes do Nascimento known popularly as Pele named a daughter he denied throughout his life in his will, the Mirror UK reports.

The Mirror reports that despite a DNA test confirming that the three-time World Cup winner was the father of Sandra Regina, Pele never acknowledged it publicly whiles he was alive.



But in his will, Sandra Regina who was born in 1964 and died in 2006 was mentioned as a beneficiary of Pele’s millions of dollars.



The report claims that Sandra Regina who left behind two sons was one of seven children Pele named in his will.



Sandra’s part of the estate, as per the report will pass on to the two grandchildren of Pele who met him whiles he was in the hospital.

According to the report, meeting Octavio Felinto Neto and Gabriel Arantes do Nascimento was Pele’s final wish and it was granted as they visited him on December 28.



Gabriel said: “I thank God for providing this moment, it was what my mother dreamed of most. I spoke to my aunts, and they said that our grandfather wanted to see us.



“We were very excited, it was an opportunity we had been waiting for. Every family has fights and rows, ours is no different, but there are moments when union and love are more important than anything else. We are extremely happy.”



Pele died on December 29, 2022, a day after meeting his grandchildren.