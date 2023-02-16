2
Menu
Sports

Pele was my idol during my playing days - Rev. Osei Kofi

Rev. Osei Kofi Former Ghana great Rev. Osei Kofi

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Ghana great Rev. Osei Kofi has revealed that he idolized late Brazilian icon Pele during his playing days as a footballer.

He was the toast of most Ghanaian football fans in the '60s and 70s and played for Asante Kotoko the entirety of his career.

The Ghanaian icon helped Ghana win its second African Cup of Nations title in 1965 and also helped Asante Kotoko win its first African Cup title.

He spent the entirety of his career in Ghana playing for Asante Kotoko although he also had spells with Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's Real Republicans.

Speaking in an interview with Asanteman FM, the former Ghana great revealed that he idolized three time World Cup winner Pele.

“The late Pele was my idol during my playing days. The late CK Gyampi encouraged me to become a very good player,” Rev. Osei Kofi added.

He was a joint top scorer in the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Tunis, as Ghana won the tournament for a second time.

He was the joint top goalscorer in the 1965 Africa Cup of Nations and he was the third-highest scorer in the 1968 Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires
The former Catholic priest who is now married in the Anglican Church
Related Articles: