Pele was my idol during my playing days - Rev. Osei Kofi

Former Ghana great Rev. Osei Kofi

Former Ghana great Rev. Osei Kofi has revealed that he idolized late Brazilian icon Pele during his playing days as a footballer.

He was the toast of most Ghanaian football fans in the '60s and 70s and played for Asante Kotoko the entirety of his career.



The Ghanaian icon helped Ghana win its second African Cup of Nations title in 1965 and also helped Asante Kotoko win its first African Cup title.



He spent the entirety of his career in Ghana playing for Asante Kotoko although he also had spells with Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's Real Republicans.



Speaking in an interview with Asanteman FM, the former Ghana great revealed that he idolized three time World Cup winner Pele.

“The late Pele was my idol during my playing days. The late CK Gyampi encouraged me to become a very good player,” Rev. Osei Kofi added.



