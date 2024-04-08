Penalty decision left us disappointed - Kobbie Mainoo on Man Utd 2-2 draw with Liverpool 

Man Utd player, Kobbie Mainoo

English player of Ghanaian descent, Kobbie Mainoo has expressed disappointment following Manchester United's 2-2 stalemate against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The midfielder was handed a starting role as the Red Devils hosted Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7, 2024.



Luis Diaz scored the opener for Liverpool, but Bruno Fernandez restored parity in the second half.



Kobbie Mainoo later gave Manchester United the lead in the 67th minute with a stunning strike in the penalty box.



United lost grip of their lead when Liverpool was handed a penalty in the 84th minute with Salah scoring from the spot.



Reflecting on the game, Kobbie Mainoo told the BBC that the penalty decision "left us disappointed."

The 18-year-old explained that the team fought hard to win the game, but things didn't go as planned.



"We worked hard to get into the game after a tough first half, and we gave it away. Ultimately, we wanted the three points and it is a big game for us coming to the end of the season. To not come away with three points is tough to take," he stated.



"Again penalties have cost us, but we have to keep on working ironing out these details that keep costing us and keep trying to get better," he said.



Kobbie Mainoo's goal against Liverpool was his first goal at the Old Trafford. The player has scored three goals this season for the Red Devils in all competitions.



