People call you devil when you’re strong in prayers – Fatau Dauda

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, says people will label you as the devil when you are strong in prayers as a football player.

The now Sudan goalkeepers’ coach has been accused of using black magic at some point in his career, including that he used juju to take the position of former teammate Adam Kwarasey.



During and after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, there were widespread reports of tension between the two goalkeepers due to competition for positions.



This allegedly led Dauda to address the issue through spiritual means, something he has denied.

“You know something, if you are strong in prayers and people are trying to get you, they’ll tell you that you’re a devil,” he told Joy News.



“I’ll never in my life go and do juju; what I do is to pray to get protection and not get injured.



“I can never pray to God to let me perform. If I sit down and I don’t train, how do I perform? You need to train, you need to learn the basics and go and perform.”