People don't like peace - Countryman Songo reacts to Nyantakyi's comments on Save Ghana Football demo

Patrick Osei Agyemang, alias Countryman Songo, a convener of the Save Ghana Football protest, has responded to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s condemnation of their demonstration held on February 14, 2024.

On the Tuesday, April 2, 2024, edition of his Fire for Fire show, Songo expressed dissent at a comment by the former president of the Ghana Football Association, which sought to downplay the relevance of the protest.



While Songo has no qualms with Nyantakyi’s suggestion that the conveners could have just sent a petition to the GFA, he was incensed by the description of the demonstration as ‘unnecessary’.



The controversial Adom TV presenter contended that the attempt by Nyantakyi to belittle the protest was in bad taste and that he should focus on his campaign for the Ejisu parliamentary seat.



“I don’t understand his claim that the demonstration was unnecessary. I don’t understand that word. How can you say that the demonstration was unnecessary? I don’t agree with his claim that the protest was not necessary.



“If you want peace, we will give you peace, but people don’t like peace. Our football is in a bad state. He (Nyantakyi) even stated that since his exit, Ghana has not been able to qualify for the knockout phase of a tournament. This means that the football is bad now.



“He destroyed it with his corruption and those who came after him made it worse. The demonstration was an exercise of our constitutional rights,” he said.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is gunning for the Ejisu constituency seat, told Captain Smart during a recent interview that the decision by Songo, Saddick Adams and a host of sports journalists to embark on a demonstration was needless.



He explained that the conveners should have submitted their written petition to the GFA without hitting the street.



"I don't agree with the Save Ghana Football demonstration. That protest was not necessary. They should have simply put their petition on paper and submitted it to the GFA," he told Onua TV.



The ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration saw many Ghanaians show up and walk through the streets of Accra with their placards to register their displeasures at the Ghana FA and the government.



EK/AE